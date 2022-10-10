Man arrested for grass fires, charged with carrying explosives, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to multiple grass fires on Pharr Road.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department located multiple fires there around 11:55 p.m. Monday night.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in minutes, and no one was hurt.

The Atlanta Police Department was also called to the scene to arrest a man believed to have set those fires.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Michael John London.

He was charged with criminal damage to property and possession of explosives.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the Atlanta Police Department to inquire about the types of explosives that man was carrying. Police said they were not sure of that detail yet.

