WATCH: Surveillance catches robbers smashing into Dunwoody catering business

Dunwoody police are trying to identify a group of robbers wanted for smashing their way into a small catering business in Dunwoody early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the masked suspects used some sort of tool to break through the glass of General Tso's Catering's front door.

Patrick Cheng, the owner, shared photos with FOX 5 Atlanta that showed the extent of the damage left behind.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ General Tso's Catering (Credit: Patrick Cheng)

"It's heartbreaking, I would say," said Max Ma, Cheng's business partner.

Ma said he couldn't believe what happened to his friend's storefront when he saw the video.

"They research a little bit, like what we have inside," said Ma. "Then, they went directly to the cashier box."

Cheng said the group got away with over $3,000 worth of cash, electronics and other devices.

According to police, this isn't the first time the business has been targeted. Three burglars broke in using a high chair to smash the glass on May 10. They allegedly made off with iPads and other valuable property.

After that incident, Cheng added more surveillance cameras. This latest incident has prompted the business partners to look into even more security.

"It means not only we lost some money, financial loss, but it is also like a punch in our face, because we believe in the American dream," said Ma. "We pretty much hope that we have a safe environment here."

They filed a report with Dunwoody police and made some repairs to keep the business up and running in the meantime. Still, they hope those responsible will be brought to justice.

"Small business owners like us, we just want to do our business. We didn't trouble anybody, and I sincerely hope that this kind of thing will not happen to us again," said Ma.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6872.