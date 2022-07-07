Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for 2 suspects in shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - A victim of a shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station has been hospitalized in serious condition.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that shortly before 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a person shot at a BP gas station on the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue.

At the scene, police found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the crime was caught on camera thanks to the APD's Video Integration Center.

According to police, video showed the man interacting with two other men. As the victim was walking away, one of the two suspects shot him from behind before fleeing on foot.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the two suspects in the case.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.