Weed, crack, shrooms, more found stashed away in Atlanta apartment: deputies

article

A man wanted for escaping a traffic stop in late May was arrested after an apartment that police believe he has a connection to was raided.

Fulton County deputies tried to pull 30-year-old Nicholas Dixon over on May 29 on Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta.

During the stop, Dixon took off. Officials said he threw a bag out of the window. They said they later discovered the bag was filled with over a pound of suspected marijuana.

Shortly after Dixon got away, deputies found the car he was driving in an apartment complex on Mayson Turner Road. Investigators identified the unit he went into and obtained a search warrant.

After searching the apartment, they said they found a large amount of illegal drugs, including:

25 lbs of suspected marijuana

158 grams of suspected crack cocaine

91 grams of suspected MDMA

30 grams of illegal mushrooms

100 Oxycodone pills

Paraphernalia used to package/distribute drugs

Glock 19 handgun & American Tactical .223 rifle

On June 5, officials found Dixon at an apartment in Chamblee. He was arrested without incident on multiple drug trafficking charges and traffic violations.