Atlanta food bank could be forced to close its doors next month

SWEEAC has served those in need for over 34 years, assisting over 5000 families with weekly groceries. Donations have dried up since the pandemic. The organization is in crisis mode.

SWEEAC's busy warehouse in southwest Atlanta could close in a matter of weeks.

"We are facing closure," Board Chairman Daniel Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "possibly next month, and with the amount of families we support, it really puts us in a bad situation."

Scott said the food bank is in dire financial straits, and needs an infusion of cash, $10,000, to fund the program through July.

"Since the pandemic, we were promised a lot and thought we would have the money to continue our operations," Scott said.

SWEEAC relies on funding from businesses and corporations to purchase food items from the Atlanta Food Bank and other suppliers for distribution.

Scott said several of those partners have stopped supporting SWEEAC when the economy took a downturn.

SWEEAC's troubles come at a time when food pantries across the country are experiencing increased demand.

According to the food relief organization Feeding America, more than 53 million people received help from food banks and food pantries in 2021.

The organization Science For Georgia advocates for programs to combat food insecurity. Executive Director Amy Sharma said the pandemic highlighted gaps in the system.

"Their support is important because food banks are kind of like your first line of defense. When they are local, and in your community, they are easier to access," said Sharma.

"You know it's not so much of us having to close our doors, Scott said, "it's the thought of those families have to go and find another organization to get food."

Scott worries for families who rely on SWEEAC to help put food on the table.

"They would have to start that process all over again," said Scott. "Having those families having to do that, and the thought of that struggle with so many people facing food insecurities, it really breaks our heart."

SWEEAC is turning to the public for help to raise the funds needed. Anyone interested in learning more about the program or making a donation can find more information by going tosweeac.org.