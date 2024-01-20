Victims, suspect identified in deadly double shooting at DeKalb County Food Mart

article

Police have identified the two victims and suspected gunman in the deadly double shooting at DeKalb County Food Mart last week.

Police say they found 32-year-old Jimmy Harris and 24-year-old Traevion Scott at the market on Flat Shoals Road at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 16. Both of them had been shot multiple times.

Harris died at the hospital. Scott's current condition is unknown.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Antonio Lee. He was taken into custody Friday.

Lee is being held at the DeKalb County Jail for murder and aggravated assault.

So far, there has been no word on a motive for the shooting.

This is not the first time police have been called to the Food Mart. In 2021, 19-year-old Jakare McKellar was gunned down while outside the store. Earlier that year, a double shooting left one man dead and another person critically injured.