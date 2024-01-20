Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Wind Chill Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Victims, suspect identified in deadly double shooting at DeKalb County Food Mart

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified the two victims and suspected gunman in the deadly double shooting at DeKalb County Food Mart last week.

Police say they found 32-year-old Jimmy Harris and 24-year-old Traevion Scott at the market on Flat Shoals Road at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 16. Both of them had been shot multiple times.

Harris died at the hospital. Scott's current condition is unknown.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Antonio Lee. He was taken into custody Friday.

Lee is being held at the DeKalb County Jail for murder and aggravated assault.

So far, there has been no word on a motive for the shooting.

This is not the first time police have been called to the Food Mart. In 2021, 19-year-old Jakare McKellar was gunned down while outside the store. Earlier that year, a double shooting left one man dead and another person critically injured.