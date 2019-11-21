Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta first responders get Thanksgiving meal early

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

APD enjoys Thanksgiving meal

Organization works to ensure all APD employees receive Thanksgiving meal

ATLANTA - A big thank you to the Atlanta first responders who will spend this Thanksgiving on the clock, keeping the community safe, instead of at home with family.

The groups Judah Lodge and Daughters of Judah hosted a holiday luncheon for the Atlanta Police Department to express gratitude for the officers' sacrifice this holiday season.

Officers enjoyed a classic Thanksgiving spread at the Police Athletic Academy in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Organizers say the tradition of hosting a first responders’ luncheon began 35 years ago.

They also collected unwrapped toys, blankets, coats, and socks for the homeless.