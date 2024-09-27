Atlanta fire crews rescue dozens from flooding overnight

Heavy rainfall overnight led to significant flooding in parts of Georgia, with Peachtree Creek overflowing in northwest Atlanta, prompting swift water rescues and concerns among local residents.

Live Helene updates: Flash Flood Emergency issued for metro Atlanta as tropical storm continues path

Hanover West Drive, a street lined with homes near the creek, became a focal point of the flooding. By morning, water had risen to the height of mailboxes, and a car was stalled in front of a house, unable to move through the flooded street.

Two families in the area were rescued after calling for help as the waters continued to rise. Atlanta Fire & Rescue crews, including swift water rescue teams, arrived around 10 a.m. and safely evacuated the families without any injuries.

"I had some residents that wanted to be removed because they didn't feel safe," said a firefighter on the scene. "If the waters were going to rise anymore, they were worried they wouldn't be able to get out, especially with children involved."

While no major injuries were reported, homeowners in the area confirmed that many homes had flooded basements. Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, citing dangerous conditions.

Neighbors, however, remained supportive, with many checking on each other as they walked their dogs and monitored the situation. Some residents recalled past flooding incidents, including major floods in 1919, 2004, and 2009, and expressed relief that everyone appeared to be safe.

As the community continues to recover, local authorities are urging caution, emphasizing that further rainfall could exacerbate flooding in the area.