Atlanta fire crews rescue dozens from flooding overnight

River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:58 PM EDT until SUN 6:10 AM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
25
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:20 PM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:24 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Fulton County, Fayette County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:54 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Upson County, Spalding County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Douglas County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Fayette County, Coweta County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:39 PM EDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until MON 8:45 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:18 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:15 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:45 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:40 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:31 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:51 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:40 AM EDT, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:01 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 6:00 PM EDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Jasper County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, Oglethorpe County, Pickens County, Fayette County, Polk County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Rockdale County, Madison County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Walton County, Upson County, White County, Cobb County, Troup County, Henry County, Haralson County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Carroll County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Barrow County, Lumpkin County, Hall County, Putnam County, Banks County, Newton County, Butts County, Douglas County, Oconee County, Coweta County, Clarke County, Greene County, Forsyth County, South Fulton County, Clayton County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Towns County, Union County, Walker County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County

Atlanta fire crews rescue dozens from flooding overnight

Published  September 27, 2024 12:42pm EDT
Dozens of people rescued from floodwaters in Atlanta

Dozens of people had to be rescued overnight during the storm generated by Hurricane Helene. Aungelique Proctor reporting.

ATLANTA - Heavy rainfall overnight led to significant flooding in parts of Georgia, with Peachtree Creek overflowing in northwest Atlanta, prompting swift water rescues and concerns among local residents.

Live Helene updates: Flash Flood Emergency issued for metro Atlanta as tropical storm continues path

Hanover West Drive, a street lined with homes near the creek, became a focal point of the flooding. By morning, water had risen to the height of mailboxes, and a car was stalled in front of a house, unable to move through the flooded street.

Two families in the area were rescued after calling for help as the waters continued to rise. Atlanta Fire & Rescue crews, including swift water rescue teams, arrived around 10 a.m. and safely evacuated the families without any injuries.

"I had some residents that wanted to be removed because they didn't feel safe," said a firefighter on the scene. "If the waters were going to rise anymore, they were worried they wouldn't be able to get out, especially with children involved."

While no major injuries were reported, homeowners in the area confirmed that many homes had flooded basements. Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, citing dangerous conditions.

Neighbors, however, remained supportive, with many checking on each other as they walked their dogs and monitored the situation. Some residents recalled past flooding incidents, including major floods in 1919, 2004, and 2009, and expressed relief that everyone appeared to be safe.

As the community continues to recover, local authorities are urging caution, emphasizing that further rainfall could exacerbate flooding in the area.