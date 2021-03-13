Atlanta fire crews find body inside burning home

One person was found dead inside a burning home, Atlanta Fire officials confirmed Saturday.

According to an Atlanta Fire spokesperson, the fire broke out at a house located at 1266 Oakland Terrace SW in Atlanta.

Three dogs were also at the scene, along with 1 human body, official say.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

The medical examiner's office has not determined whether the fire was the victim's cause of death.

Fire crews are on the scene working to determine what caused the fire.

FOX 5 crews are headed to the scene to gather more details.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.