Atlanta fine arts center transforms into Winter House

The halls are decked around Atlanta’s Callanwolde Fine Arts Center — and you’re invited to visit the historic property to help celebrate the season!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the nonprofit community arts center, which is hosting Winter House over the next two weekends (Dec. 5 through the 7, and Dec. 12 through the 15). Winter House essentially brings the North Pole to Atlanta, with family-friendly activities including photos and visits with Santa, live music, fire pits, pottery workshops, and an Artist Market.

It’s also a chance to see the decorations inside the gorgeous mansion, which was built beginning in 1917 as the family home of Charles Howard Candler. The home and its accompanying buildings were transformed into a hub of fine arts in the 1970s, and a current capital campaign called Build. Inspire. Grow. is raising money for additions including a new 2,258-square-foot pottery studio and 10,263-square-foot flex arts building.

The hours for Winter House are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center is located at 980 Briarcliff Road Northeast in Atlanta — for more information on Winter House, click here.