Atlanta Falcons trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts, sources say

article

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly made a deal to trade quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

As reported by the FOX NFL Sunday's Jay Glazer, the Falcons are trading 36-year-old Ryan, the starter for Atlanta since 2008, to the Colts for a 2022 third round pick.

The deal comes days after quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a deal to go to the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons were one of the four teams who had meetings to Watson, leaving Ryan's status uncertain.

According to Glazer, the Falcons and Colts had been discussion the trade for multiple days while Watson figured out his decision with more detailed talks heating up over the weekend,

The Falcons finished 7-10 with first-year coach Arthur Smith in 2021, the team’s fourth consecutive losing season.

Ryan completed 67% of his passes, topping three of his last four seasons. He threw for 3,968 yards, barely missing his 11th consecutive 4,000-yard season.

Ryan will be 37 next season and had said he hopes to still be playing at 40.

"I really feel fortunate to have been here as long as I have," Ryan said after the season. "You know, but I’m optimistic, I really am. I want to be here. I feel good about this group of guys, coaching staff, everybody, the direction it’s going."

Over his 14-year career with the Falcons, Ryan has thrown for 59,735 passing yards, 367 touchdowns and 170 interceptions for a passer rating of 94.2, FOX Sports reported. In the 222 games he's started, "Matty Ice" had a record record of 120-102.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.