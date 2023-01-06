Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank makes donation to American Heart Association in honor of Damar Hamlin

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced a $25,000 grant for the Georgia affiliate of the American Heart Association in honor of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after going into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati.

Blank expressed his support to Hamlin's family, who's been by his side at University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center.

Blank said the donation supports the organization's efforts to train more people in CPR and provide defibrillators.

At a press conference Thursday, Dr. Timothy Pritts said neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday night as Hamlin gradually woke up, with the rest of his body healing. Hamlin was able to communicate by writing and asked who won the Bills-Bengals game. He cannot speak because of a breathing tube in his throat.

FOX TV Digital contributed to this report.