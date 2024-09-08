Atlanta Falcons wear Apalachee HS t-shirts, hold moment of silence for shooting victims

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons went into their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers with respect, paying homage to the victims of the Apalachee High School shooting.

The players wore Apalachee Wildcats t-shirts on the field during pregame warm-ups.

They also held a moment of silence for math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo who were killed on September 4. Nine others were injured in the gunfire, according to the GBI.

The Falcons' new quarterback Kirk Cousins said Coach Raheem Morris told the team about the deadly shooting the day it happened.

"It was very sobering," Cousins said, as reported by Falcons senior reporter Tori McElhaney. "We're praying for the families affected. The school, the community. It's a tough deal. Going to go home tonight and hug and kiss my kids."

Apalachee High School is about 20 miles away from the Falcons' Flowery Branch training facility.