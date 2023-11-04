Man shot in Atlanta for not selling weed to suspect, police say

A 20-year-old man is recovering from being shot after telling the shooter he didn't sell drugs, according to police.

It happened Friday afternoon at 415 Fairburn Road SW at approximately 12:43 p.m.

The victim told Atlanta police he was leaving the City Park Apartments when he was approached by a stranger asking to buy marijuana. The victim told the man he didn't sell the drug and said he tried to walk away, but the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money instead.

The two fought, shots were fired, and the victim was hit in the leg.

The suspect got away before police could arrive.

They say the investigation is ongoing.