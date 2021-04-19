Atlanta elementary schools to extend day by 30 minutes starting August 2021

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said Monday the district will add an extra 30 minutes to the school day for elementary students starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The spokesperson said the extension was to increase instructional time to help students struggling during the pandemic.

APS is finalizing all aspects of the plan and will announce details when they are complete.

The district confirmed hourly staff will be compensated for the additional 30 minutes and salary staff will receive a stipend.

The schedules for middle and high schools will remain unchanged.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said APS intends to return to five days of in-person instruction, with virtual engagement as an option in the fall.

