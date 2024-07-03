Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray named WNBA All-Star for 2nd time

article

Congratulations are in order for Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray, who has just been named to the WNBA All-Star Team for the second time.

Gray's stellar performance on the court has earned her this prestigious honor, making her the fifth player in franchise history to achieve multiple All-Star selections.

Atlanta Dream All-Time All-Stars

2024 – Allisha Gray

2023 – Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker, Rhyne Howard*

2022 – Rhyne Howard

2021 – Courtney Williams

2018 – Angel McCoughtry (starter)

2017 – Tiffany Hayes (starter), Layshia Clarendon, Elizabeth Williams

2015 – Angel McCoughtry (starter), Shoni Schimmel (starter)

2014 – Angel McCoughtry (starter), Shoni Schimmel (starter), Erika de Souza (starter*)

2013 – Angel McCoughtry (starter), Erika de Souza

2011 – Angel McCoughtry (starter)

2009 – Erika de Souza, Sancho Lyttle

This season, Gray is averaging more than 15 points per game, along with 4 rebounds, according to the Atlanta Dream. Her impressive stats and consistent contributions to her team have solidified her reputation as one of the league's top players.

Gray, who led South Carolina to their first national title back in 2017, says she is accustomed to playing in big games. Her experience and leadership continue to be invaluable assets to the Atlanta Dream as they strive for success in the WNBA.

Fans and teammates alike are celebrating Gray's achievement, recognizing her hard work and dedication to the sport.