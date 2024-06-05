Police searching for 2 men in Atlanta dispensary burglary

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local dispensary.

Officials say the burglary happened at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the Realm Dispensary on the 700 block of Monroe Drive.

Investigators shared footage of the two men using a rock to smash the windows of the business.

Once inside, police say the men stole over $2,000 worth of vapes and other smoke-related items.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.