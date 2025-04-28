Surprise! Army veteran receives new service dog after tragic loss

The Brief Kerrie Porter, a legally blind Iraq War veteran, was surprised with a new service dog named Hayden after her previous dog, Bruno, died in a car accident. The Top Dogg K9 Foundation arranged the surprise, with Montlick Injury Attorneys covering the $15,000 cost for Hayden's training. Porter expressed gratitude for the support and revealed she is expecting a baby girl later this year.



Just months after a disabled Iraq War veteran’s service dog died in a car crash, on Monday she met not only the new dog that is being trained to help her, but the people who stepped up to make it possible.

What we know:

On Monday, the Top Dogg K9 Foundation surprised Kerrie Porter, a legally blind veteran, with a new service dog.

"She has no idea she's going to receive this dog today," said Blake Rashad, co-founder of Top Dogg K9 Foundation.

The big reveal came nearly two months after Porter’s previous service dog ‘Bruno’ was struck by a car and died. They say he got spooked and ran away during a walk.

She had just been paired with him a few weeks before. She was devastated because he was there to help with her PTSD after serving two tours in Iraq.

Monday morning, Porter got a big welcome as she arrived at Top Dogg.

Porter was unaware that Montlick Injury Attorneys would pick up the $15,000 tab for her new service dog after the company heard Top Dogg’s public plea for support.

Her new dog is named Hayden, a standard poodle. He's also Bruno's brother.

Hayden received basic training as a puppy at an Alabama prison before being returned to Top Dogg to start service dog training.

What they're saying:

"I'm really shocked, I'm at a loss for words," Porter said.

Porter is not just getting a new service dog, she also says she just found out she is expecting another child, a girl, later this year.

Hayden will head home with her once her new backyard fence is constructed.

"It is overwhelming to think that so many people could care about my progress, and my ability to function," Porter said.

Montlick Injury Attorneys said they are glad to be a part of this. It said it plans to sponsor more service dogs like Hayden to give to deserving veterans.

"The work the Top Dog does is not only life-changing, but lifesaving, and we're just so grateful to be a part of it," said Jenny Harty from Montlick Injury Attorneys.

For Top Dogg co-founder Blake Rashad, giving veterans service animals is about giving them independence and helping them deal with any lasting impacts from their time of service.

"She's here, and she's going to stay here because of the work we're doing, and she now has another service dog and I think she's going to persevere," he said.

Hayden will soon head to his new home to continue training.