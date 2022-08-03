Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say

article

A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight.

Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW.

According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk when he passed by 28-year-old Carlton Hall from the opposite direction. When they passed each other, officials say Hall squirted the man with a water gun.

When the man asked Hall why he had shot water at him, officials say Hall grabbed him and started punching him.

Thankfully for the victim, an investigator working on another case was driving by and stopped the assault. After reviewing security footage, officers arrested Hall and changed with battery and simple assault.

Investigators say Hall had been arrested at least four times before on charges of criminal trespass, prowling, and sexual battery.

"The Atlanta Police Department takes all violent assaults seriously and we are prepared to take action to stop them. Police officers go to work each day never knowing what to expect but an alert detective was able to rescue a citizen from a violent attack. This investigator understood her duty and took quick action to arrest a violent offender," the department said in a Facebook post.

Hall is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail.