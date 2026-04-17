Atlanta delivery driver shot while shielding teen from gunfire

The Brief A food delivery driver is recovering after being shot in the face Tuesday night while dropping off an order at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The driver says he pulled a teenage girl into his car to protect her from a barrage of gunfire before attempting to drive himself to a hospital. The driver says he and his family are looking to move after the shooting.



A food delivery driver says he is grateful to be alive after a bullet passed through part of his face during a shooting Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Samuel, a food delivery driver who asked that his full identity not be shared, was delivering food at the Oakland City Apartments when gunfire erupted.

During the chaos, Samuel pulled a teenage girl he was delivering food to into his car to protect her.

While hiding, a bullet entered the back of Samuel's jawline and exited through his cheek. Three other bullets passed through his hair wrap, knocking off several of his locks.

Despite losing a significant amount of blood, he attempted to drive himself to the hospital before flagging down an officer, who provided aid until medics arrived.

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What they're saying:

"An inch to the left or an inch to the right, it would have killed me," Samuel said. "I had my girlfriend with me. She hasn't been able to get any sleep. Neither one of us has been able to get much sleep."

Samuel said his girlfriend and the girl who ordered the food were not hurt.

"I never heard them all at the same time like that, so in a way, it kind of sounded like firecrackers at first," Samuel said. "You know, you light a fire, 'Pow pow pow pow,' because that's what it sounded like at first, and they started to get closer."

He urged parents to keep their children close, saying, "If you're a parent of kids and you're at work, they definitely don't need to be outside alone. Communities need to come together. You know, watch each other's back."

What's next:

Samuel says he and his family are currently in the process of moving to find a new home as he begins a long road to recovery.

Atlanta Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of any potential suspects. Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and what led to the gunfire.