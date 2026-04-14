Officer aids Atlanta shooting victim on way to hospital

The Brief A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being shot on Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta. The victim was alert and breathing when he flagged down officers for help on Memorial Drive. Atlanta police investigators are working to determine what led to the gunfire.



A man is recovering at a local hospital after he was shot in southwest Atlanta and flagged down officers for help on his way to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an officer was flagged down around 6:45 p.m. along Memorial Drive SW near Pryor Street SW by a man in a car who had been shot.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A man, who had been shot, flagged down a police officer near the intersection of Memorial Drive SW near Pryor Street SW in Atlanta on April 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators say the shooting actually happened about three miles south at Oakland City West-End Apartments located at 1165 Oakland Ln. SW. The man told officers he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

He was trying to get to the hospital but decided to flag down the officer for help.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ A man was shot at the Oakland City West-End Apartments located at 1165 Oakland Ln. SW. in Atlanta on April 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

An ambulance would later take him the rest of the way to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the victim or released a description of any potential suspects. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and what led to the gunfire.