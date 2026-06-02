Person injured in overnight shooting at southwest Atlanta market

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The Brief One person was injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta neighborhood market shortly after midnight. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police have not announced any arrests as the investigation continues.



Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight at the Neighborhood Market on Alison Court.

According to police, the victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim's condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

What's next:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police have not released additional details.

This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.