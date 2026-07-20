Atlanta declares World Cup success, sets sights on Super Bowl in 2028

The Brief City leaders are celebrating the Atlanta World Cup success after hosting eight matches without any major security incidents. More than 483,000 hotel room nights were booked through July 12 while transit lines carried millions of passengers. Officials are leveraging these long-term infrastructure upgrades as the city prepares to host the 2028 Super Bowl.



Atlanta city leaders declared the city's World Cup hosting duties a major success following eight incident-free matches that drew thousands of soccer fans. Mayor Andre Dickens noted that the massive global tournament exceeded expectations while paving the way for future major sporting events.

Atlanta tournament impact

What we know:

The city successfully hosted eight matches during the global tournament without any major security issues being reported.

The Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau reported that travelers booked or blocked 483,000 hotel room nights through July 12.

Additionally, MARTA safely transported 4.7 million rail passengers over a 35-day period.

World Cup improvements

What they're saying:

"FIFA World Cup 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, has exceeded expectations. We had the best time and the city really was highlighted in the best way," Dickens said.

Beyond tourism revenue, the event brought long-term infrastructure improvements, including new wayfinding signage, sidewalk repairs, and more than 2,000 new business permits. The mayor emphasized that neighborhood public safety was maintained throughout the tournament by keeping local patrols active outside of downtown.

"We didn't take one beat away during FIFA FanFest, so neighborhoods, the communities, the small businesses, all of the local patrols and areas way outside of downtown, all of that still took place," Dickens said.

Future city preparations

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the final total revenue figures generated directly from tournament merchandise and local retail sales. It remains unclear how many of the newly issued business permits will translate into permanent commercial storefronts.

Sports legacy growth

What's next:

Atlanta is already preparing to host the Super Bowl in 2028, with leaders focusing on the long-term legacy of major host cities.

"So between now and Super Bowl, everybody that's here will get to go downtown or around the city on paved roads with more lighting and safer pedestrian crossings and new restaurants and all kinds of amenities for us as Atlantans to enjoy," Dickens said.