Atlanta debates blocking short-term rentals in Buckhead

The Brief Atlanta is considering a proposal to ban new short-term rentals in Buckhead while grandfathering existing operators. Hosts strongly oppose the plan, saying responsible owners should not be punished for party house problems. A previous ban on new rentals in Home Park has raised concerns the policy could expand to other neighborhoods.



Atlanta city leaders are weighing a proposal that could block new short-term rentals in Buckhead, a move aimed at curbing the neighborhood’s long-running issues with loud party houses, heavy traffic and occasional crime. The Atlanta City Council went into executive session Monday afternoon and has not yet taken up the measure.

Could Airbnb, Vrbo be banned in Buckhead?

What we know:

The proposal would not shut down existing rentals. Officials stress that anyone already operating a short-term rental would be grandfathered in. The legislation would apply only to new Airbnb and Vrbo operators in the Buckhead area.

Short-term rental hosts turned out in force to oppose the plan. About 20 speakers addressed council members, arguing that responsible operators should not be punished for the actions of a few problem properties. Several hosts told city leaders they rely on rental income to keep up with rising expenses.

Booking Atlanta short-term rentals

What they're saying:

Rich Munroe with AMSTRA said, "It’s giving people who come to Atlanta a completely different type of experience. We’ve done it for over five years. We only do it for perhaps 20, 25 days in the whole year. And what it does is it allows us to keep our home occupied when we are out of town. So I view it as really a safety measure, number one. Number two, it’s become our way to pay our real estate taxes."

Another operator, Isom Lowan, told council members, "I was one of the first people in the city of Atlanta to obtain a short-term rental license, been operating over three years, never had not one incident, not one issue. I’ve hosted neighbors in the community who pipes have broken. I’ve posted people from, you know, overseas have already had someone reach out the book for the upcoming World Cup, and I feel like it’s a positive part of the community."

Buckhead party house explained

Local perspective:

In Buckhead, residents of a mansion used for large ticketed parties said they endured late-night music, heavy traffic and visible crowds year after year.

At least one homeowner reported that "sometimes, the parties go on until four in the morning" and added that "every morning after one of these parties, we see liquor bottles and paper plates left on our curbs."

SEE ALSO:

No Atlanta-wide ban yet

Dig deeper:

Citywide rules for short-term rentals in Atlanta have been in place since 2022, when the city began requiring operators to obtain a license and limited each owner to a primary residence and one additional property.

The only neighborhood-specific restriction adopted so far applies to Home Park near Georgia Tech, where the City Council voted last year to ban new short-term rentals while allowing existing licensed operators to remain.

Why you should care:

No similar ban has passed in Buckhead, although residents and operators have raised concerns that the Home Park decision could serve as a model for future neighborhood limits.

What's next:

The council has not indicated when the proposal will come back up for discussion. Officials at City Hall say they will continue monitoring the debate as it develops.