Residents, owners, city council members debate new Atlanta short-term rental rules

With more than 10,000 short term rentals that have popped up inside the city of Atlanta, government officials are struggling to rewrite policies on conduct and oversight.

Dozens of Atlanta residents came out to a recent city hall hearing. They told the council what their lives have been like since the new rentals came into their neighborhoods.

"We have had nothing but chaos. It's like I live in a hotel," said Ted Freeman, a Home Park neighbor. "I have to meet new people all the time. It's crazy."

The council heard complaints about loud music, overflow parking and trash left behind.

TMZ reported on a Buckhead mini mansion in 2020 that has supposedly hosted large events like birthday parties. Another video seemingly showed a marching band playing music at the same property one night.

On the other side of the issue, owners and property managers urged council members to remember the small business opportunities that come with the business.

Ben Gross, an operator, said he uses technology like Ring cameras to assure that what a renter puts on an application is what actually happens when they enter one of his 140 properties.

"We're watching," Gross told city leaders.

The most recent rules call for a homeowner to be eligible for two permits. One of those would have to be for renting a space in the home that he or she occupies.

The city would eliminate the requirement and open up an unlimited number of rental licenses.

However, there would have to be at least two-thousand feet between each short-term rental. The industry does not like the distance requirement.

At the hearing, neither side appeared satisfied. And it is unlikely the council will give the green light for the latest set of proposals. Almost certainly, planners will need to make even more adjustments.