Atlanta City Council to vote on stricter regulations for ‘party houses’

The Brief Atlanta City Council is tweaking ordinances designed to keep so-called "party houses" in check. An amendment to one ordinance clarifies the definition of a party house to encourage better enforcement of the law. Multiple amendments to the city's short-term rental ordinance would create more space between short-term rentals and mandate liability insurance.



The Atlanta City Council is preparing to vote on proposed changes to ordinances already on the books in hopes of crack down on so-called "party houses."

What we know:

Councilman Howard Shook says there is some confusion among police officers on a short-handed police force about what defines a party house. He hopes clarifying the definition will bring better enforcement of the law.

Additionally, there is a proposal before the city council to amend the short-term rental ordinance. Typically, short-term rentals host the sometimes-raucous parties.

Under the proposal, single-family and duplex short-term rentals would have to be a minimum of 1,000 feet apart. For apartment complexes, short-term rental licensing could not exceed 10% of the total units.

Also, currently, liability insurance is not mandated. Under the proposed changes, $500,000 in liability insurance would be required and a business license.

What they're saying:

"The existing language wasn't being enforced," says Shook." The chief of police, I'm counting on him to go to his people and say ' Hey, I know we are short-handed, but if you roll up on one of these, especially a repeat customer, write the citation."

What's next:

The Atlanta city council is expected to hold a public hearing and vote on the matter in March.