Atlanta considering new rules to crack down on short-term rental parties

The debate over short-term rentals in Atlanta is intensifying, as city lawmakers consider new legislation aimed at reducing disruptive parties and reining in rental activity in multifamily buildings.

What we know:

The proposed ordinance would require owners listing properties on platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO to obtain a city-issued permit to operate legally. It would also limit the number of short-term rentals allowed in apartment buildings and cap how many single- and two-family vacation homes can operate within a certain distance of one another.

A key focus of the debate last week was The Landmark condominium tower in downtown Atlanta, which city leaders say has seen a surge in complaints linked to short-term rentals.

What they're saying:

"The number of party issues that we have at this location, the fact that most owners have been pushed out due to the Airbnb properties — it is exactly condominiums such as yours that makes regulations such as this incredibly important," said Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari during a public hearing.

Industry representatives said they support workable regulations. "We encourage our members to apply and comply with the law," one advocate said, adding that they’re seeking "an ordinance that’s legally sound, practical and enforceable."

What's next:

Before any plan is finalized, the Department of City Planning will collect feedback from all of Atlanta’s Neighborhood Planning Units (NPUs) as part of the public input process.