Atlanta culture, history featured in National Geographic's 'Best of the World'

Atlanta made National Geographic's list of the 25 best places in the world to visit in 2022 for history and culture.

The Best of the World 2022 list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial teams from more than a dozen offices around the world.

The magazine highlights Atlanta's reputation as a hub for social activism and the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. Nat Geo also points out popular black-owned businesses such as Slutty Vegan and Sustainable Home Goods.

The Atlanta BeltLine also contributed to featuring the city, connecting neighborhoods to nightlife and restaurants in Midtown and Old Fourth Ward.

The feature says Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum are signature historic highlights.

"This recognition is a tremendous testament to the experience Atlanta provides travelers," President and CEO of Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau William Pate said. "The culture of our city is one that few can rival with diverse communities and civil rights history that left a lasting legacy which continues to influence the world."

National Geographic features cities across the globe that are remarkable for travelers in terms of nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family.

