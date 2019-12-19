Atlanta Corrections helps to brighten the holidays for veterans, families

The Atlanta Department of Correction is doing its part to make the holidays brighter for local families in need.

Thursday afternoon, the department hosted its annual holiday food and toy drive.

Officials work with Hosea Helps, Grady Memorial Hospital, and the local Veterans’ Affairs to find local families and veterans who are in need.

Organizers gave out clothes, toys, and even turkeys to the families.

This is the 35th year the department has done the event.