1 dead, multiple people shot on Conley Road SE Atlanta Sunday morning

4 shot in Conley Road SE fight over gun, police say

Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a fight over a gun in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta officers heard about the incident just after midnight in the 900 block of Conley Road SE.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 925 Conley Road SE, Atlanta

When they got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old victim who told them he was near 807 Conley Road when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit.

The three other victims were already at the hospital. Police said they were taken by a private vehicle.

Those victims included a 23-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

During the initial investigation, police discovered one of the victims was involved in a physical dispute over a gun with an unknown suspect that turned into a full-blown shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.

1 man dead in possible accidental shooting on Conley Road

A little over a half a mile down the road, gunfire erupted again.

At 5:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a 44-year-old man who had been shot dead near a home in the 1000 block of Conley Road SE.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Possible accidental shooting on Conley Road SE in Atlanta

Police believe that the victim may have been hit in an "accident involving a firearm."

He has not been identified yet. This investigation is also ongoing.