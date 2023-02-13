Atlanta comedians headline 'Galentine’s Day' show at Midtown hotel

You already know that tomorrow is Valentine’s Day…but did you know that today is Galentine’s Day, the "Parks and Recreation"-inspired holiday that celebrates female friendship?

Well, you do now, and what better way to celebrate than by taking your girlfriends out for a night of comedy and cocktails?

Atlanta-based comedians and podcast co-hosts Lace Larrabee and Katherine Blanford will headline "XOXO, A Galentine’s Day Comedy Show" this evening, the first-ever comedy show presented by The Starling Hotel in Midtown.

Larrabee recently spent some time in the national spotlight, thanks to her acclaimed run on "America’s Got Talent" — and fans of the popular "Cheaties" podcast know that both Larrabee and Blanford have plenty of experience turning tales of failed romance into comedy gold. The comedians will also be joined on-stage by Katie Hughes and Matthew English for the one-night-only show — and the venue will be serving up some Galentine’s-themed cocktails and bites to help set the mood.

"XOXO, A Galentine’s Day Comedy Show" is happening Monday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Starling Atlanta Midtown, Curio Collection by Hilton, located at 188 14th Street Northeast in Atlanta. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $30 — for more information, click here.

Of course, we enjoy comedy with our morning coffee as much as we do with our cocktails — so, we spent the morning with the show’s headliners! Click the video player in this article to check it out!





