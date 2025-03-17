Atlanta City Hall insider, Walter Jordan, denies allegations, thanks supporters

The Brief Walter Jordan responded to the accusations in a Facebook post on Monday. Jordan thanked his friends, family, and clients for their unwavering support. He thanked his clients for their trust and belief in him. He went on to say, "Hurt people, hurt people, but the truth always prevails." Jordan's attorney released a statement saying his client is eager to vindicate himself of these allegations in a court of law.



A well-known Atlanta businessperson, Walter Jordan, was arrested for forgery, identity theft, making false statements and theft by taking.

Jordan, who is a City Hall expediter, is now responding to the accusations against him.

What we know:

Jordan bonded out of the Fulton County Jail on Friday. He is charged with identity theft, forgery, false statements, and theft by taking for allegedly stealing his estranged wife's notary stamp and using it to forge liquor applications and other documents submitted to Atlanta Police.

Atlanta Police sources tell FOX 5 that 25 businesses have been identified as possible victims.

What they're saying:

Several business owners have told FOX 5 that they have lost thousands of dollars dealing with Jordan.

The Greater Atlanta Restaurant Association says so-called "expediters" are not needed.

The restaurant consultant group says business owners should read and take time to fill out their own applications and liquor licenses.

The other side:

Jordan's attorney, Sadeek Sanbak says:

"My client, Walter Jordan, maintains his innocence and is eager to vindicate himself of these allegations in a court of law. Mr. Jordan finds it deeply unfortunate that what should have been a straightforward divorce from his longtime wife has instead resulted in unnecessary drama and baseless accusations.

"Mr. Jordan has been, and continues to be, a pillar in the Atlanta community. And, despite these challenges, Mr. Jordan remains grateful for the overwhelming love and support he has received. Mr. Jordan extends his heartfelt gratitude to his family, friends, clients, and supporters, who have all stood by him during this difficult time.

"We kindly ask that Mr. Jordan's privacy be respected as he focuses on navigating this process with integrity. Mr. Jordan looks forward to clearing his name in court and moving forward."

