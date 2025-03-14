Another business owner claims Atlanta City Hall insider scammed her

The Brief Atlanta Businessman Charged – Walter Jordan faces fraud, theft, and forgery charges after allegedly scamming business owners. His attorney says he is not guilty. Victims Lost Thousands – Café Bartique and other businesses claim Jordan took their money but never delivered on permits and licenses. City Hall Ties – Jordan served on the Mayor’s Advisory Nightlife Council; the Mayor’s Office calls allegations "disturbing."



Several business owners claim they have lost thousands of dollars after dealing with Walter Jordan, an Atlanta businessman with ties to City Hall. Atlanta Police have charged Jordan with falsifying city applications for permits and alcohol licenses and stealing his estranged wife’s notary stamp.

Business Owners Say They Were Scammed

What they're saying:

Angela Ingram, owner of Café Bartique on Cascade Road, says she hired Jordan as an expediter to help secure a liquor license but was left out of money and without results.

"Fifteen different people recommended him," Ingram said. "My husband's Morehouse brothers, his fraternity brothers—people who knew him and said he was upstanding." But after writing Jordan a check, she says he took her money and stopped answering her calls.

Harold’s Bar and Grill on Camp Creek is another business that claims Jordan scammed them out of $2,300.

"We spent our life’s work to build this business," Ingram said. "It may be just a few thousand dollars to some, but for us, after investing over $100,000, it was a huge blow—especially from someone my friends knew."

Charges and City Hall Connection

What we know:

Jordan has been charged with forgery, identity theft, false statements, and theft by taking. Police sources say at least 25 businesses have reported losses due to his actions.

His estranged wife, Daphne Jordan, says she is shocked by the accusations.

"It was gut-wrenching to know that someone I trusted and loved would do this to our friends," she said.

Jordan recently completed a two-year term on the Mayor’s Advisory Nightlife Council, which was formed to regulate and improve safety in Atlanta’s nightlife industry. The Mayor’s Office called the allegations disturbing and emphasized that they take the matter very seriously.

Jordan Claims Innocence

The other side:

Jordan’s attorney says he bonded out of jail and plans to fight the charges, maintaining his innocence.

Authorities continue to investigate, and business owners hope he is held accountable.