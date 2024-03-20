Atlanta city employees commend MARTA fare-free initiative

For several months, Atlanta city employees benefited from complimentary MARTA access, thanks to a "fare free" initiative by the city. This pilot scheme concluded in February, showcasing the significant financial savings of relying on public transportation, including the absence of expenses related to gas and vehicle maintenance.

The program offered a glimpse into a world where transit costs were entirely eliminated, a concept that received high praise from those who participated. Among them was TJ English, a city code enforcement officer with the Atlanta Police, who highlighted the convenience and savings of not needing to fuel up his car. He appreciated the efficiency and financial relief provided by the program, allowing him to allocate funds that would typically cover transportation costs to other necessities.

The initiative was introduced by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens as a gesture of appreciation towards city workers, with a notable uptake among employees residing in southwest Atlanta and those commuting downtown.

English, who utilized MARTA for over 700 trips during the six months, praised the program for its simplicity and cost-effectiveness, hoping for its renewal. This initiative not only served as a cost-saving measure but also as a significant time saver.