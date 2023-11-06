Atlanta City Council unanimously agrees to invest $18.2M into Atlanta Fire

The shortage of equipment for Atlanta Fire and Rescue should be resolved soon. The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to invest a record $18.2 million in a new vehicle fleet Monday night.

This comes as emergency calls for the team have doubled since 2022.

FOX 5 first reported on the partly defunct fleet at the beginning of October. Atlanta Fire Chief Rodrick Smith admitted the loss of operable fire engines and ladder trucks led them to temporarily shut down at least three fire stations.

Councilman Dustin Hillis said he was losing sleep over the danger that posed to citizens across the city. Councilwoman Keisha Sean-Waites told FOX 5 she would make it priority to reopen those stations as soon as possible.

"Frankly, this is an urgency because this is a life or death matter," she said. "Seconds matter."

On Monday, the council met to review Hillis' drafted legislation for the investment. Not a single person opposed it.

Hillis released the following statement:

"With the passage of these two pieces of legislation, the City Council and Mayor Dickens have made a historic investment of over $18 million into our Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Additionally, we are seeking the approval of another $5 million from Invest Atlanta to purchase additional fire apparatus for three fire stations within two of our Tax Allocation Districts. With the $18 million in funding approved today, the City of Atlanta will purchase eight fire engines, one ladder truck, one utility truck, two swift water rescue jet boats, all new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs), and all new heart monitors/defibrillators (AEDs). I am thankful for the support of every one of my 14 colleagues who signed onto the legislation, as well as Mayor Dickens and his executive leadership team, who have worked diligently with me and the Finance Committee on crafting this much-needed investment for the men and women of Atlanta Fire Rescue and the safety of our city's citizens and visitors."

