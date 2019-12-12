Atlanta City Council members tour Atlanta Police Academy

Atlanta City Council members took time on Thursday to tour the Atlanta Police Academy.

District Nine Councilmember Dustin Hillis organized Thursday afternoon's tour at the facility on Southside Industrial Parkway.

City leaders said the training is designed to prepare officers for what they'll encounter while out in the field.

Council members said the day trip will help city leaders grow their trust with the department.

The tour also gave council members an opportunity to watch recruits-in-training and how they make decisions in high-pressure situations.