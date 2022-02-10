Atlanta city council member proposes task force to tighten apartment security

Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond is calling on apartment and condo management to tighten security.

The call comes in the wake of several recent incidents where gunplay put other residents and police in danger.

On Monday, Officer David Rodgers was shot six times by a known gang member while serving a warrant at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

In a different neighborhood this month, a 43-year-old Brookhaven man was killed, and a second contractor wounded while working in the basement of this apartment building.

Police say he did not do anything wrong. The shooter apparently did not like the noise coming from the job.

Bond wants a task force created to see how internal apartment security can be bolstered.

Jim Fowler, who leads the Atlanta Apartment Association, told FOX 5 his organization has already begun discussions with city leaders to look at crime in and around some of the multifamily complexes.

