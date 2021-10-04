Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta City Council approves hazard pay for city employees

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved additional compensation for the city's frontline and essential workers through June 30, 2022. 

Eligible workers receive approximately $500 additionally per month. 

"Eligible forms of work include those that address an identifiable public health harm or negative economic impact caused by the pandemic and involve regular interactions or handling of items that were also handled by others and are associated with heightened risks because of the nature of the work," a statement from the city said.

The previous Atlanta policy for hazard pay ended on June 30, 2021. 

"It was important to me to either reinstate hazard pay or compensate our mission-critical employees for doing their jobs," District 11 Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet said in a statement. "These are often jobs that no one else will do, yet we couldn’t survive without them."

