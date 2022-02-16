Atlanta City Council address police precinct problems

Atlanta City Council members tell Atlanta Police Department supervisors they need to relocate officers stationed at a large precinct in the southwest section of town.

The reason is the bathroom facilities continue to break down.

The indoor plumbing has been out of order for more than a year.

"It will get fixed, but it keeps happening," said Deputy Chief Celeste Murphy.

The toilets are so unreliable, that City Hall officials purchased portable toilets and put them in the rear of the APD Zone 4 office located adjacent to John White Park.

That decision frustrated Marci Collier Overstreet, whose district includes the police office.

"We don't need to see porta potties on the TV screen," the councilwoman told her colleagues after viewing a FOX 5 News report.

She said she hates that the men and women of the department are dealing with an unpredictable bathroom.

Murphy told members of the public safety panel a new location "is in the works" right now.

