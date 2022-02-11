Atlanta police union rep say precinct bathrooms so unreliable portable toilets brought in

It is an unusual complaint fromAtlanta police officers, but one that impacts the most basic of needs.

Employees want a functioning, reliable bathroom.

Officers in Zone 4 said toilets at their facilities flush sometimes and sometimes they don't.

The toilets are so unreliable, the city moved portable toilets to the precinct just in case it's a bad day on the inside.

The president of the police union weighed in on the lack of reliable facilities on Friday.

"It's been an ongoing situation for years. It's been estimated that in the past 18 months or so there's been 20 referrals to an outside company in order to fix the bathroom. They're saying that the bathroom gets fixed for a short period," said Lt. Kevin Knapp, Atlanta Police Union.

Last week, maintenance on the plumbing was done and a fix is holding for now.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' administration says it's committed to providing officers the quality facilities they deserve, which is why the city prioritized the new public safety training facility.

