Man caught on camera stealing laptops from Atlanta charter school, police say

Atlanta police are hoping someone can help identify a man caught on camera stealing multiple laptops from a local charter school.

Officials say the theft happened on May 19 around 6 p.m. at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School on Essie Avenue.

According to investigators, security footage showed the unidentified man walking inside the school after it had closed.

The school reported that the man took four laptops, an iPad and an Apple Pencil.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Police described the alleged burglar as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a dark shirt, camouflage shorts, black slides, a gold chain, and a white smartwatch.

If you have any information that could help with the burglary investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.