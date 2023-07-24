Car break-ins prompt call for action to beef up apartment security in Atlanta

Atlanta police have released new surveillance photos of two men they believe broke into more than 100 cars in Inman Park over the weekend. This latest slew of break-ins has prompted city leaders to call for solutions to the problem plaguing residents across the city.

Residents of that apartment complex says the crooks were able to pull this off because the complex neglected to fix a gate in the parking garage that had been broken for months. FOX 5 spoke with one Atlanta City Council member who says he plans to meet with industry leaders to talk about apartment and condo safety.

"This is a crime that has saturated every corner of Atlanta," said Atlanta City Council member Michael J Bond.

Bond says he was outraged after learning thieves broke into more than 100 cars, including an APD patrol vehicle, at Mariposa Lofts Apartment Complex early Saturday morning.

"I’ve been a victim of this crime myself about 7 years ago…where I live about 20 cars were broke into… so, I understand the frustration," Bond said.

Despite the city launching a clean car campaign more than a decade ago, reports of break-ins have persisted across metro Atlanta.

"It’s alarming," Bond said.

APD officials shared photos of these two men they’ve identified as potential suspects in this latest incident, where at least two firearms were reported stolen.

"It’s continued unabated because they are dead set on trying to find weapons," Bond said.

Bond says something needs to be done about it, starting with a meeting to talk with Atlanta Apartment Association leaders.

"I think it’s time for the council to sit down with them, along with the Atlanta Police, to see if we can work on some solutions and requirements for those who are in this industry," Bond said.

Those solutions include, a push to require high-definition surveillance cameras at all properties, and similar legislation surrounding gas stations that Public Safety Committee members recently passed.

"If they’re not willing to do this themselves, we will see how quickly we can put together some regulations to protect the customers, who are in these condos and high-rises, and really even in private businesses," said Bond.

Bond says, in the meantime, residents dealing with safety issues, like a broken parking garage gate, can report those concerns to code enforcement.

"Citizens aren’t at the mercy of their management company. They can call the housing code and building code office if there are structural or mechanical things wrong with the property they’re leasing," Bond said.

FOX 5 reached out to Mariposa Lofts for additional comment on efforts to tighten up security on the property, but did not immediately hear back.

Residents were told the gate would be fixed Wednesday and say they also received emails from management about a meeting Wednesday night to address safety concerns.

The Atlanta City Council will resume meeting on August 7.