Men wanted by police in connection to 2 Atlanta business robberies
ATLANTA - Officers are asking the public to help them identify men accused of robbing two businesses in Atlanta.
Officials say both robberies happened in northeast Atlanta on May 10.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspects targeted an Ace Check Cashing on the 400 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue and a Kroger on the 1700 block of Monroe Drive.
Investigators have also released images showing the getaway car used in the robberies
(Atlanta Police Department)
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Robbery Unit or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
