Atlanta brothers celebrate dual lifesaving heart transplants this Christmas

Two brothers from metro Atlanta are looking forward to Christmas with their families. They have something amazing in common. They have both received lifesaving heart transplants in the last year.

FOX 5 was at Piedmont Heart of Fayetteville, located inside Piedmont Fayette Hospital, with Tommy Seay and his older brother Elmo on Friday. Elmo had a heart transplant in October 2022. Tommy’s operation was almost exactly a year later, in 2023.

What are the odds that two brothers would receive the lifesaving gift of a transplanted heart?

"I have never seen it or heard of it in my career," said Dr. Andrew Darlington, who is an advanced heart failure specialist.

Dr. Darlington says the Seay brothers are rare, but also a good example of where transplant medicine is right now.

"We are doing more than 10,000 heart transplants a year now in the U.S.," he said.

Tommy and Elmo were both reunited with Dr. Darlington.

Elmo was 70 when his heart failed, requiring a transplant. He was told he was too old. Dr. Darlington successfully appealed.

Although their health sagas were a success, they say there was a lot of heartbreak in their family this year.

Christmas this year will be extra special for their families and their wives, Shirley and Jeanette.