Atlanta brings in deep-cleaning crew after recreation employee tests positive for COVID-19

The city of Atlanta brings in a deep cleaning crew to sanitize a recreation center after a worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Rosel Fann Center is temporarily closed. It is one of the city facilities that supplies meals to needy families.

Michael Bond, a citywide member of the Atlanta City Council, is sharply critical of the way the illness was handled by management.

But the mayor's office insists there was no danger to the public nor others who worked at the Fann Center.

The infected worker has not been on the job since March 27. Ten days later, April 27, is when the city says it learned from the worker that he had a positive test.

Bond says the time lag makes no sense. He says management informed him that they suspected the employee potentially had coronavirus symptoms.

"Those other workers should have been sent home and the cleaning should have begun as soon as they learned about it," said Bond. "Why haven't those other workers been tested."

Bond added no one knows if the employee may have been feeling ill and preparing meals in that time.

Families can still get meals but the workers who were at the Fann Center are preparing those meals off-site and bringing them over to the building for curbside service.

