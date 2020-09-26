Atlanta brewery's new beer promotes ovarian cancer organization

An Atlanta brewery has teamed up with an organization that promotes awareness and action for ovarian cancer.

Steady Hand Beer Company created a special brew for its partnership with the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Company co-founder and brewmaster Brian Sullivan wanted to figure out how they could help after hearing about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on many organizations like GOCA.

"The crisis affords an opportunity to rethink how we do things and finding new partnerships we might not have thought of previous to the pandemic," Sullivan said.

The Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance postponed its annual fundraising gala due to COVID-19. Then the postponed gala got canceled too.

The annual event would have helped fund the organization's mission to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.

"We had to move it to June - that got canceled. Then we became a virtual event over the internet," GOCA Executive Director Doug Barron said.

As a beer partner for the event, Sullivan switched gears to find a new way to share GOCA's message.

"They felt bad for us that we had to cancel that short-term, so they put together a benefit blonde ale for us," Barron said.

The beer has a QR code that takes you directly to GOCA's website, where you'll find information about ovarian cancer.

"It's a small thing just to produce the beer for them but if we can find a way to amplify the good work that they're doing and raise awareness for their organization, we're overjoyed to be able to do it," Sullivan said.

You can find out more about Steady Hand Beer Company and GOCA on their websites.

