Atlanta brewery welcomes fall with inaugural Oktoberfest

Ah, fall. You can hear it in the crunch of the fallen leaves, and you feel it in the cooling afternoon temperatures. And thanks to an Atlanta brewery, you can taste the new season with the releases of some new brews in honor of its first-ever Oktoberfest. Cheers to that!

Round Trip Brewing Company is hosting a 10-day Oktoberfest celebration, which kicked off Friday, Sept. 24 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 3. Each day features a different lineup of activities, food vendors and live entertainment, and two of them include new beer releases.

On the schedule for Tuesday is pizza served up by HD PREP and German-themed speed puzzles, with stand-up comedy featured on Wednesday and Oktoberfest trivia taking over the brewery on Thursday. On the final day of Oktoberfest, Round Trip Brewing Company will hold a costume contest (for people AND pets!) and festival games throughout the day.

As for that beer we mentioned, a new Oak-Aged Oktoberfest was released on the first Friday of the festival, and the Oktober Haze (described as a Hazy IPA with an auburn red color) will be released this Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information on Round Trip Brewing Company and the Oktoberfest schedule, click here; a list of COVID-19 safety guidelines is also available online here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a jump start on the day’s activities, including some live speed puzzles on Good Day Atlanta!

