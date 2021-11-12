Four Atlanta Braves players honored with Silver Slugger awards

article

Four Atlanta Braves players have been honored as winners of the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger award.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Max Fried were all announced as winners of the award on the MLB Network Thursday night.

This was Freeman's third consecutive Silver Slugger.

The first baseman hit .300 with 31 homers, a .896 OPS, and a National League-leading 120 runs scored over 159 games.

In Braves history, only three other players have won more Silver Slugger awards than Freeman.

The award is given annually to the best offensive players at each position in both the American League and the National League as determined by coaches and managers. They are not permitted to vote for players on their own team.

This was Ozzie Albies' second Silver Slugger and Riley and Fried's first.

In total, the Atlanta Braves had the most Silver Sluggers of every other team in Major League Baseball in 2021, with the Toronto Blue Jays close behind with three players awarded.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS