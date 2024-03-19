Atlanta Braves offering Taste of Truist Park & The Battery Atlanta food tour starting April 18

article

Baseball fans and food enthusiasts alike have reason to rejoice as the Atlanta Braves unveiled their latest offering today: the Taste of Truist Park & The Battery Atlanta food tours.

The guided tour, which promises to guests the opportunity learn intriguing food facts about the Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, will be offered beginning April 18.

Kicking off the gastronomic journey will be a refreshing Terrapin beer accompanied by a soft pretzel, served up in the prestigious Truist Park Press Box. From there, guests will be treated to a visit to the Braves dugout, where the irresistible aroma of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q awaits.

As the tour ventures into The Battery Atlanta, participants will embark on a culinary expedition with stops at ASW Distillery, Mac McGee’s Irish Pub, and El Super Pan. The grand finale? A taste of classic Southern indulgence at River Street Sweets.

Each venue's restaurant team will provide insider insights into the tour's menu items, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the culinary magic.

Taste of Truist Park & The Battery Atlanta tours will be available on Thursdays when the Atlanta Braves are on the road, starting April 18 at 12:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $199 with an order limit of 3. For those eager to embark on this epicurean adventure, tickets and the full tour schedule can be found at www.braves.com/foodtour.

The tasting menu includes Los Bravos Mexican-Style Lager, Soft Pretzel with Terrapin Taproom Beer Cheese, and Fox Bros. pulled pork barbecue from Truist Park; Pineapple Express and Old Fashioned Fiddler from ASW; Fish & Chips, Super Mac Sliders, Bangers and Mash, and Wings from Mac McGee’s; a Mofongo Sampler from El Super Pan; and the World Famous Pralines from River Street Sweets.