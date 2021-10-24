Where to get World Series shirts, hats and other merchandise

For some baseball fans in Atlanta, being in the World Series for the first time in 22 years is a feeling that's impossible to shake.

Fans already have the swag to represent their team after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS.

Stores in metro Atlanta were open following the final out of Game 6 on the NLCS, when the Atlanta Braves advanced to the World Series. National League Championship Series shirts, hats and other merchandise were on sale.

Academy Sports + Outdoors in Kennesaw unboxed NLCS gear late Saturday night. Items on sale included:

Fanatics NLCS Champs Locker Room Shirts

New Era Braves World Series Participant '21 Locker Room 940 Cap

'47 Brand World Series Tee’s

’47 Brand World Series Super Rival Tee’s

’47 Brand NLCS Champs Super Rival Tee’s

’47 Brand NLCS Champs ’21 Clean Up Cap

’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Cap

’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Trucker Cap

’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Northward Cuff Knit Beanie

Win Craft NLCS Champs Decals, Lanyard, Coozies, Street Sign

Win Craft World Series Participant Pennant, Decal, Car Flag

Metro Atlanta has Academy locations in Kennesaw, McDonough, Hiram, Newnan, Douglasville, Snellville, Cumming, Cartersville, Gainesvill and Buford.

Stores re-open Sunday morning to sell more gear, but items are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Items at MLBShop.com were available with free shipping on Sunday morning.

